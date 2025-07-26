Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Total Collection Reaches 190.25 Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s debut film, Saiyaara, continued its explosive run at the box office and has recorded an India net collection of 190.25 crores till the 8th day. The film earned 17.50 crores (initial estimate) on its 8th day, second Friday, July 25th.

The film did tremendous business in the first week itself and earned 172.75 crores: Day 1 (Friday): 21.5 Cr, Day 2 (Saturday): 26 Cr, Day 3 (Sunday): 35.75 Cr, Day 4 (Monday): 24 Cr, Day 5 (Tuesday): 25 Cr, Day 6 (Wednesday): 21.5 Cr, Day 7 (Thursday): 19 Cr, Week 1 Total: 172.75 Cr, Day 8 (2nd Friday): 17.50 Cr (Early Estimates).

On 25 July 2025, the film’s occupancy in Hindi was 25.60%, which shows that the audience’s interest is still intact.

Saiyaara is a musical love story directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF. It revolves around two characters named Vaani and Krish, who connect with each other through music and writing. The film’s cinematography, heart-touching story, and music have made the audience emotional.

Through this film, Yash Raj Films has launched Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda on the big screen. The audience has received the fresh pairing well. The special thing is that the film’s music has also become a big hit, and ‘Saiyaara’ is trending everywhere on social media.

The weekend has also started well, and if this trend continues, this film can soon join the 200 crore club. Currently, Saiyaara has beaten many big-star films in terms of earnings.

