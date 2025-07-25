Tanvi: The Great Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Earns 1.97 Cr in India

Tanvi: The Great Box Office Collection Day 7: Based on a true incident, the inspirational film Tanvi: The Great collected 0.06 crore on the seventh day, Thursday, 24 July. With this, its total net collection in India has reached 1.97 crore, and worldwide collection has reached 2.25 crore.

The earnings may be less, but the impact on hearts is deep. Although the film’s earnings at the box office have been relatively low, its story and emotional appeal have left a deep mark on the audience’s hearts.

The film’s story is about Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), who dreams of joining the army despite a condition like autism. Her late father, Samar Raina (Karan Tacker), mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi), and grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher), become her biggest supporters in this struggle.

Actors like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and Ian Glen of Game of Thrones fame have brought life to their characters. The film’s narration is very sensitive and heart-touching.

The film has received much appreciation in India and abroad. It received a standing ovation at major film festivals like Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. It also received a positive response at special screenings held at the National Defense Academy in Pune and the Southern Command.

The film may have had limited promotions, but its script, performances, and true emotions have given it a special identity. Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC produce the film, while Excel Entertainment and AA Films handle international distribution.

Tanvi: The Great may be running slow at the box office, but its sensitivity and inspirational message will make it memorable for a long time.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for every latest Box Office update.