Maalik Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajkummar Rao’s Crime Drama Inches Closer to 30 Cr Worldwide

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajkummar Rao’s film Maalik has maintained its hold at the box office in two weeks. On Thursday, July 24, on the 14th day of its release, the film earned 0.28 crore, taking its total net collection in India to 24.56 crore and worldwide collection to 28.96 crore.

The film had earned a total of 21.20 crore in its first week. The first day’s opening was 3.75 crores, after which Saturday and Sunday recorded a continuous collection of 5.25 crores. The graph of the first week was stable and encouraging.

However, the collection saw a decline in the second week. Day 8: 0.65 crores, Day 9: 0.75 crores, Day 10: 0.94 crores, Day 11: 0.33 crores, Day 12: 0.25 crores, Day 13 (Wednesday): 0.27 crores, Day 14 (Thursday): 0.28 crores.

There is definitely a decline in the collection of the film, but it is somehow maintaining its hold even on weekdays. The audience’s interest is still intact, especially in the regions of North India.

The story of Maalik is set in 1980s Allahabad, where a young boy dreams of becoming a ‘Maalik’. This journey goes through power, loyalty, greed and violence.

Rajkummar Rao has played the role of an obsessive and angry gangster, which is getting appreciation from the audience and critics.

Directed by Pulkit, this film has beautifully presented the raw and real tone. The film is produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

The promotion of the film has been limited, but its strong script, strong performances and emotional appeal have given it a place in the hearts of the audience.

Now it remains to be seen whether Maalik will be able to join the 30 crore club in the coming days. Even though the pace is slow, the impact of the film seems to be deep and long-lasting.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for every latest update on the Box Office.