Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Epic Starts Strong with 44.20 Cr Total

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited period film Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit has made a blockbuster start in theaters. The long-delayed film recorded great figures at the box office on the very first day of its release.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected a net of 31.50 crores across languages in India on Thursday. Also, 12.7 crores had already been earned from the paid premieres on Wednesday. This takes the total Day 1 collection of the film to 44.20 crores, considered the best opening for any big starrer.

The average occupancy of the Telugu version was 57.39%. It reached 66.75% in Hyderabad and 77% in Vijayawada, which shows that Pawan Kalyan’s star power is still strong. The theatres have been crowded since morning, and the pace continued in the evening shows.

On the other hand, the occupancy in Hindi was 12.43%, while the Kannada and Tamil versions saw an opening of 9.96% and 8.24% respectively.

Although the film has had a strong opening at the box office, the critics have given it mixed reviews. Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence, the scale of the film, and MM Keeravani’s music were appreciated, but many people were disappointed with the pace of the story, VFX, and lack of emotional depth.

The nearly three-hour film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is now facing its first weekend’s litmus test. The initial figures are definitely strong, but the journey ahead will depend on the audience’s reviews.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars actors like Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi in important roles. Pawan’s last film was Bro, and now all eyes are on whether this film will be a bigger hit than that one.

