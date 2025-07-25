Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 7: Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Earns 1.18 cr

Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 7. Sonakshi Sinha’s film Nikita Roy was released in theaters on 18 July 2025. The film is a social thriller in which Sonakshi plays a combative investigative journalist who exposes the truth about fake babas. The film had a slow start, but the audience response saw a slight improvement over the weekend.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film has collected a total net of 1.18 crores in India in seven days. Day 1: 0.22 crores, Day 2: 0.24 crores, Day 3: 0.4 crores, Day 4: 0.1 crores, Day 5: 0.09 crores, Day 6: 0.07 crores, Day 7: 0.06 crores.

The story of the film involves Sonakshi playing a reporter who tries to expose a fake baba (Paresh Rawal). Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar also play important roles in the film. This film is directed by Sonakshi’s brother, Kush S Sinha. The producers of the film are Nikki Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Kratos Entertainment.

Nikita Roy was earlier scheduled to release on June 27, but due to some reason, its release date was extended to July 18. The film is getting mixed responses from the audience and critics. Now, the success of the film depends entirely on word of mouth and audience reviews.

The subject of the film is serious and contemporary, but due to its slow pace and limited publicity, it is having difficulty reaching the audience. Sonakshi’s serious and strong acting is considered the film’s biggest strength.

It remains to be seen whether Nikita Roy will be able to make a mark among the audience in the coming days or whether this film will not live up to the initial expectations.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for every box office update.