Tamannaah & Fatima’s Event Photo Sparks Talk of Vijay Varma’s New Flame

Recently, a photo featuring both Fatima Sana Shaikh and Tamannaah Bhatia went viral online. The two actresses attended an event in the city, where Tamannaah shared a picture on her Instagram story. In the photo, she is seen posing alongside Shalini Passi, Taha Shah Badussha, and others, but it was the sight of Tamannaah and Fatima together that drew the most attention.

Both ladies looked elegant in stylish outfits, smiling as they posed for the camera with friends. With ongoing speculation about Fatima and Vijay Varma’s relationship, the image of the two actresses has sparked significant conversation on the internet.

Reports of a breakup between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines a few months ago. Shortly after their separation, rumors emerged suggesting that Vijay is now dating Fatima Sana Shaikh. While neither party has confirmed the relationship, the two have been spotted together on various occasions.

In the months since their split, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh have been seen together, including an outing at a café in Mumbai. Their relationship status appeared to gain momentum on June 26 when they were spotted sitting next to each other at a screening of Rekha’s classic film Umrao Jaan. Fatima shared several pictures from the event, but those featuring Vijay quickly went viral.

Despite the buzz, neither Vijay nor Fatima has commented on the dating rumors. Earlier, Fatima had denied that she was in a relationship with Vijay.

Previously, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma had openly acknowledged their relationship, a rarity in the celebrity world. However, after a few years of dating, they parted ways for reasons that remain private. Many fans were left shocked by their breakup, especially as there had been speculation about an impending wedding.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in Metro In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest project is a song titled Nasha from the film Raid 2.