Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 19: Film Nears 50 Cr Mark

Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 19: Anurag Basu’s film Metro… In Dino continued to perform steadily at the box office on the nineteenth day of its release. According to a report in sacnilk.com, the film earned around 0.50 crore on Tuesday, July 22nd, taking its total net collection in India to 49.85 crore.

The film presents urban life, the complexity of relationships and the feelings of loneliness in a very sensitive manner. Touted to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life in a… Metro, the film is creating a special connection with the youth.

Talking about the star cast of the film, it includes excellent actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Everyone has brought life to their characters.

The film has maintained itself even in the third week. It collected 1.10 crore on Friday (day 15), 1.80 crore on Saturday, 2 crore on Sunday, and 0.45 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, 0.50 crore was earned. With this, the overall performance of the film can be called balanced so far.

The Hindi occupancy of the film was 26.01% on Tuesday, which can be considered decent for a content-driven film.

Talking about music, Pritam has once again spread magic with his music. The songs of the film are becoming quite popular among the youth. Cinematography is handled by Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu, while editing is done by Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda. The length of the film is 159 minutes.

