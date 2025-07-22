Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 19: Inches Closer to 50 Cr Mark

Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 19: Metro… In Dino has collected a total net collection of 49.48 crores in India till the 19th day of its release. Although the film is earning slowly, it has now reached close to the 50 crore mark.

On Tuesday, 22 July, the film earned around 0.13 crores, this figure is an initial estimate according to Sacnilk.com. The earnings for the rest of the day will be added to the final figures.

The film’s overall Hindi occupancy was around 11.15% on Tuesday, indicating that earnings have slowed down a bit.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is considered a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life in a… Metro. Metro… In Dino beautifully depicts the complexities of urban life, loneliness and the changing form of relationships. It has many stories running simultaneously which connect deeply with today’s youth.

The film has a strong cast like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who have performed brilliantly in their respective characters.

The music of this film is given by Pritam, who has previously won the hearts of the audience with his songs in Life in a… Metro. This time too the songs are being liked a lot among the youth. The cinematography is done by Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu, and editing is done by Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda. The length of the film is 159 minutes.

Although the film did not earn like a blockbuster, its steady pace proves that the audience still has interest in content-driven cinema. The film has maintained a decent hold even in the third week, so it is expected that Metro… In Dino can cross the 50 crore mark in the coming days.

