Maalik Box Office Collection Day 12: Total earnings reach 24.08 crores

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajkumar Rao‘s film Maalik earned around 0.21 crores in India on the 12th day of its release, the second Tuesday. With this, the total India net earnings of the film so far have become 24.08 crores.

The film had earned a brilliant 21.2 crores in its first week. The earnings were a bit slow in the second week, but despite the decline, the film has remained stable. After the jump on Saturday and Sunday, there was a decline as expected on Monday and Tuesday, but still the film is moving towards its target.

Maalik’s Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, July 22, was 14.47% overall, indicating that the film is still getting support from the audience in the theatres.

Maalik is set in 1980s Allahabad, where a young man dreams of becoming a ‘Maalik’. His journey goes through violence, power, loyalty and greed. Rajkummar Rao plays an angry and obsessive gangster in the film, which has received a lot of praise from the audience and critics. Many consider this character as one of the most impressive roles of his career.

The film is directed by Pulkit, who is known for his raw and emotional storytelling. Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films) have produced this content-driven film. Less promotion, strong performances and deep story have kept this film strong at the box office.

Now it remains to be seen whether Maalik is able to enter the 30 crore club in the coming days or not.

