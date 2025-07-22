Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 18: Total earnings reach 4832.54 crores

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 18: Jurassic World Rebirth also showed strong box office performance on the 18th day of its release, recording a total net collection of 1.01 crore in India. The English version earned 0.45 crores, Hindi 0.49 crores, Telugu 0.06 crores, and the Tamil version earned 0.01 crores.

So far, the film’s total net earnings in India have reached 93.33 crores, while its gross collection has reached 111.54 crores. At the same time, the film has earned 2590 crores overseas, taking its total worldwide collection to 4832.54 crores.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel, released in 2022 after Jurassic World Dominion. It is the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The story is based on a former research island, where a team goes to collect DNA samples of three giant dinosaurs, with the help of which a cure for heart disease can be found. Meanwhile, a scattered family is stranded on the same island, and both must save their lives together.

The film stars well-known actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in important roles. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

The film’s earnings in India are slowly increasing, and now all eyes are on whether the film will be able to join the 100 crore club in the coming days.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the latest box office news.