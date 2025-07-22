Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Total Earnings Reach 105.75 crores

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohit Suri’s romantic musical film Saiyaara performed brilliantly on the fourth day of its release as well. On Monday, the film earned around 22.50 crores, taking its total net collection of four days to 105.75 crores. These figures are based on Sacnilk.com’s initial estimates but clearly show the film’s stronghold at the box office.

If we look at the day-wise earnings, the film earned 21.5 crores on the first day, 26 crores on the second day, and a magnificent 35.75 crores on the third day, Sunday. On the fourth day, Monday, July 21, the film has proved its stability with earnings of 22.50 crores.

The film had an average occupancy of 41.87% on Monday in Hindi, which is considered good for any weekday. The audience liked the story and emotional depth of the film, as well as the pairing of Vaani and Krish, music, and locations.

Mohit Suri’s film is the story of two characters, Vaani and Krish, who connect with each other through writing and music. The film’s cinematography and songs make it a special experience. Presented by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, this musical love story is getting a great response from the audience, especially from the youth.

After the film’s strong opening over the weekend, Monday’s collections clearly show that positive word of mouth can keep the film in theatres for a long time. If this trend continues, Saiyaara can soon enter the 150 crore club.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for every box office update.