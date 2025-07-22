Shraddha Kapoor Gets Emotional After Watching Saiyaara; Says, ‘Saiyaara Se Aashiqui Ho Gayi Hai Mujhe’

The film Saiyaara is ruling the hearts of the audience these days. This romantic drama film, which joined the 100 crore club in just four days at the box office, has not only won the love of the audience but has also made Bollywood’s ‘Aashiqui Girl’ Shraddha Kapoor crazy about it.

Shraddha Kapoor, who played the lead role in Mohit Suri’s superhit film Aashiqui 2, recently watched Saiyaara and shared her reaction on social media. She shared some pictures and videos of the film’s theater experience on her Instagram story. In one photo, Shraddha wrote, “I have fallen in love with Saiyaara,” while in another story, she wrote, “I will watch the film five times for this moment. Pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic. Ufff…”

Shraddha further said that after a very long time, she felt so emotional after watching a film. Praising the film directed by Mohit Suri, she clearly said that this film is a special experience.

Saiyaara was released in theatres on July 18. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday (Chunky Panday’s nephew) and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The story revolves around Krish (Ahaan) and Vaani (Aneet), a struggling musician and a young writer who suffers from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The film is a heartwarming journey of love, pain, and memories.

The film’s music also adds to its emotional impact manifold. Composers like Mithun, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet—Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Fahim Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami have contributed music to the film, while singers like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have made it unmatched with their voices.

The film is also doing well at the box office. It earned 21.5 crores on the first day, 26 crores on the second day, 35.75 crores on the third day, and 22.5 crores on the fourth day, Monday, July 21st. Overall, the film earned a net of 105.75 crores in four days.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming projects, there are reports that she may be seen in a new film with ‘Tumbbad’ fame director Rahi Anil Barve. She has also signed a multi-film deal with Ekta Kapoor, where she may once again share the screen with her ‘Aashiqui 2’ co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor. Apart from this, she has also been approached for the next film of the ‘Dhoom’ franchise, and may be seen in another film with ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha was last seen in ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ in 2024, the fourth film in the horror-comedy universe.

Overall, ‘Saiyaara’ has made a special place in Shraddha Kapoor’s heart; her reaction is proof.

