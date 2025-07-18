Saiyaara Review: A Toast to Love, Art and Devotion

The lunacy, the love, the disdain, the derision and imperfection all hit you as you steer through. You will know the melancholy shall engulf you. All of that typifies Mohit Suri and the nuance of Yash Raj Films, you get it synopsised in one.

Starring two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has nothing to toast to the comparisons that we made a hurl about earlier. No Rockstar, no Aashiqui 2; the narrative comes to you blooming. It is young and is made to kick any youthful courtship. While sentiments almost look familiar, it never gets boring.

Saiyaara spirals around the lives of Krish Kapoor and Vani Batra. Krish, driven by a storm of rage and ambition, is a man determined to carve his name into the world through his voice. He’s raw, intense, and chasing the spotlight with everything he has. Vani, on the other hand, is a gentle soul, a brilliant literature graduate and a top-ranked journalism postgraduate trying to stay pure in a world that’s anything but. Fate brings them together, two broken pasts crossing paths, helping each other forget the pain they carry. Their connection is magnetic, their courtship deeply moving. Krish is on the cusp of achieving his dream of becoming a singing sensation, while Vani finds her truth through words. They’re exceptional at what they do—but life, as always, has its own plans.

However, subtle nods to the nepotism debate felt like a forced addition to an otherwise heartfelt narrative.

The idea of “forever” begins to feel real. Ahaan Panday’s depth and quiet strength come to light, while Aneet Padda radiates grace and authenticity. Together, they embody the solemnity of love — the kind rooted in commitment, care, and unflinching devotion.

And so it stays with you. Not in the way a storm does, but like air thick with the “memory”. Saiyaara doesn’t demand your tears—it lets you sit with your own. It slips between the lines of what’s said and what’s felt. Ahaan and Aneet don’t try too hard, and that’s exactly why it works. There’s no grand pick. Just two people, trying. Failing. Hoping. And in that, the film finds its truth. You may walk out uncertain, but never untouched.

With that, here’s to young love.

IWMBuzz rates it 3 out of 5 stars.