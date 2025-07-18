Special OPS 2 Review: Himmat Singh’s strong comeback, Tahir Raj Bhasin surprised as the villain

For fans of ‘Special OPS’, midnight of 18 July 2025 came as a treat when the much-awaited second season finally released on JioHotstar. Last time, the show was based on the classic formula of terrorism and espionage. Still, this time, the story moves one step further towards the digital world, where the enemy is Artificial Intelligence, or AI.

Spoiler Alert: The series begins with the kidnapping of a famous scientist who has access to India’s digital infrastructure, especially the UPI system. A new villain takes command of this cyber attack, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is seen in a calm, sensible, but extremely dangerous character. RAW agent Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) and his team take responsibility for saving the country from this invisible but deadly threat.

Sheetal Bhatia, Shivam Nair, and Neeraj Pandey, who handle the direction, produce the show. Neeraj Pandey has once again returned to the world of thrillers, nationalism, and espionage, the zone in which he is at his best.

This season has seven episodes from Friday to Thursday, a new chapter every day. Each episode ranges from 37 minutes to 1 hour. All episodes are streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.

Talking about the cast, Kay Kay Menon is brilliant as always. In the character of Himmat Singh, he shows a great balance of wisdom, leadership, and seriousness. This time, the new entry in the story is Tota Roy Chowdhury, who brings a solid subplot. Karan Tacker has a little less screen presence, but gives his best in his role. Female characters like Saiyami Kher and Meher Vij could have a little more space this time.

Tahir Raj Bhasin is the soul of the show. He has played the villain’s character with such subtlety that he scares and leaves an impact in every scene. The dangerous intention hidden behind his cunningness, restraint, and calmness is worth watching. We see Muzamil Ibrahim as Avinash, a Silent but efficient agent, Vinay Pathak as Abbas Sheikh, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Dilip Tahil, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Arif Zakaria, Prakash Raj (New Entry), seen in a high-power role, Shikha Talsania, Kamakshi Bhat, and Vikkas Manaktala.

However, the show starts a bit slow, and many subplots run simultaneously, which confuses the audience a bit in the beginning. Some action scenes also seem a bit disconnected, and they do not have the flow that was there in the first season. Still, the series’ gripping nature gradually grips the audience.

‘Special OPS 2’ is for those interested in smart thrillers, national security, and digital-age challenges. This season shows that the real enemy no longer comes only from across the border, but is hidden in your mobile.

Overall, this season combines Kay Kay Menon’s strength, Tahir Raj Bhasin’s cunning, and Neeraj Pandey’s storytelling to keep the audience engaged until the end.

Rating: 3.5/5

This battle against AI is interesting; it could have been a masterpiece if the beginning had been a little better.