Saiyaara Advance Booking: Ahaan Panday’s first film earns 4.41 crores before release

Made under the banner of YRF and directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has made a tremendous start even before its release in theaters. This is Ahaan Panday’s first film, but looking at the booking, it does not seem he is new to the industry.

According to Sacnilk’s report, Saiyaara has earned 4.41 crores from the booking alone. Of this, 1.8 crores have been earned only from block booking. So far, more than 50,000 tickets have been sold for the film, and it is expected that this figure will cross 1.5 lakh tickets before the release.

If walk-ins and on-the-spot bookings are also included, then the film’s first-day collection can be ₹ 10 crore or more. This is a big deal for any newcomer’s film, especially in the post-COVID era.

Director Mohit Suri’s previous films, like Ek Villain Returns and Malang, earned only around seven crore on the first day despite big stars. In such a situation, this great advance collection of Saiyaara must be making him happy, too.

Although Ahaan Panday has a film background, he is Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin, but this is his first film as an actor. At the same time, people have seen Aneet Padda in Amazon Prime’s show Big Girls Don’t Cry, where she received a lot of appreciation.

People like the music of the film, and Yash Raj Films’ brand value is also associated with it. This Friday, Saiyaara will compete with films like Tanvi The Great (Anupam Kher) and Nikita Roy (Sonakshi Sinha), but Saiyaara has already taken the lead before the competition.

If the trend of the first day remains the same, then Saiyaara can become a great start to Ahaan Panday’s career. Now everyone’s eyes are on the release day.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!