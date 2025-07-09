Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 6: The film crosses 22 crores in 6 days

Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer film Metro… In Dino is slowly making its place at the box office. Starring a strong cast like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Konkona Sen Sharma, the film has collected a total of 22.27 crores in 6 days.

According to Sacnilk data, the film performed brilliantly in the first three days opening with 3.5 crores on Friday, it earned 6 crores on Saturday and 7.25 crores on Sunday. On Monday, the collection dropped slightly and the business was 2.5 crores, but on Tuesday it saw a recovery of 2.9 crores.

On the sixth day which is Wednesday, the film made a net collection of 0.12 crores (early estimates), but the strong earnings of the first 5 days have taken the film beyond 22 crores.

The content, music and emotional connect of the film are being appreciated by the audience. Anurag Basu’s storytelling and the touch of music make the film even more special.

The biggest strength of the film is its honest and heartfelt stories, which sensitively depict the complexities of today’s urban life, loneliness and relationships. Each character comes across on screen with complete honesty about their own struggles and emotions, allowing the audience to see a glimpse of themselves. Metro… In Dino is not just a film, but a feeling that touches the heart and forces one to think. This is the reason why this film is successfully making a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Now everyone’s eyes are on the collection of the second part of the weekend which is the seventh and eighth day. It is expected that Metro… In Dino will pick up pace again and will improve its first week’s figures.

