Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ajay Devgn’s Film Inches Closer to 50 Crores

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, continues its theatrical run, though collections remain on the lower side in the third week. On its 22nd day, the film earned 0.09 crore, taking India’s total net collection to 46.21 crore.

The film, which was released on 1 August 2025, had a decent start at the box office by collecting 7.25 crore on its opening day. Over the weeks, despite facing competition from new releases, it has managed to maintain steady footfalls, especially among family audiences who enjoy its comedy and Punjabi flavor. The worldwide collection now stands at 66.35 crore, with India gross at 55.35 crore and overseas earnings at 11 crore.

A sequel to the 2012 hit comedy Son of Sardaar, this standalone film brings back Ajay Devgn in a fun avatar alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. The movie also carries an emotional element as it marks the last on-screen performance of the late actor Mukul Dev, making it memorable for fans.

The story revolves around a man who pretends to be a war hero to win over a family’s acceptance of a marriage proposal. The screenplay includes humor, cultural quirks, and plenty of Punjabi entertainment. The film is visually vibrant in picturesque locations such as Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh. At the same time, the music by Jaani, Tanishk Bagchi, and DJ Chetas-Lijo George has already become popular on social media.

While the film’s collection pace has slowed, it is still inching towards the 50 crore mark in India net, which could be achieved with support from the upcoming weekend. Its family entertainer appeal continues to bring in scattered audiences across multiplexes and single screens.

For now, Son of Sardaar 2 stands at 46.21 crore net in India after 22 days, and the next few days will decide whether it can cross the half-century milestone.

