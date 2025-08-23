War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR’s film crosses 208.25 crore mark

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: War 2 had a great start at the box office, but the film’s pace seemed to slow down after the first weekend. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film attracted the audience with the strong pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and the presence of Kiara Advani. After eight days, the film did a total business of 204.25 crore in India, and now on the ninth day, i.e., second Friday, the film’s collection has increased to 208.25 crore by adding four crore more per the initial estimate.

The film earned a whopping 52 crore on the opening day, with a major contribution of 29 crore from Hindi and 22.75 crore from Telugu. On the second day, the film raised expectations by earning 57.85 crore. However, on the third day, Saturday, the collection fell by 42% to 33.25 crore, and there was no significant jump on Sunday either.

On Monday, the film’s collection fell sharply to just 8.75 crore. On Tuesday, there was a slight recovery, and the business was nine crore, but on Wednesday, it was again limited to 5.75 crore, and on Thursday, it was five crore. Thus, the total collection of the first week was 204.25 crore.

According to Sacnilk.com, on the second Friday, August 21, on the 9th day, the film earned four crores as per initial estimates. Thus, the film’s total net earnings have become 208.25 crores in India.

The film’s landing cost is around 400 crores, so the film needs to join the 300 crore club. The decline after the opening weekend has made the film’s long run difficult. However, trade experts believe that if the film regains momentum in the coming weekend, it can recover well at the box office.

War 2 is an important part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, which includes the Pathan and Tiger series. Bobby Deol’s entry is shown in the film’s post-credit scene, which gives a glimpse of the upcoming film Alpha. It will feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.

War 2 raised hopes by crossing the 200 crore mark in the first week, but now the real test will be on its second weekend. It will be interesting to see whether this film can reach the 300 crore club.