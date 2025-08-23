Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth starrer crosses 235.15 Cr in 9 days

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s film Coolie was released on Independence Day, and right from the beginning, it rocked the box office. The film took a tremendous opening of 65 crores on the first day, making it one of the biggest opening films of the year. The film showed great growth over the weekend with earnings of 54.75 crores on the second day and 39.50 crores on the third day. On the fourth day, Sunday, the film collected 35.25 crores.

The film’s earnings declined from the first Monday. On the fifth day, Monday, the film earned 12 crores. On Tuesday, it dropped to 9.50 crores, on Wednesday, it earned 7.50 crores, and on Thursday, it earned 6.15 crores. Thus, the total net collection of the first week was 229.65 crores.

On the second Friday, Aug 22, the ninth day, the film earned around 5.50 crores (early estimates). With this, the total India net collection of Coolie has reached 235.15 crores so far. The film has crossed the figure of about 435 crores at the worldwide box office, which includes India’s gross of 270 crores and overseas 165 crores.

The star cast of the film is also a big strength. Along with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram have appeared in important roles. Apart from this, the special appearances of Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde have surprised the audience.

This approximately 170-minute film is based on the story of a former coolie union leader who sets out on a mission to find the truth about his friend’s mysterious death. In this journey, he has to face a dangerous crime syndicate. The film’s screenplay maintains a great balance of action, emotion, and drama, which keeps the audience engaged throughout.

The film’s opening weekend was the second biggest weekend of Rajinikanth’s career. However, the collection has declined since Monday, which concerns the makers and trade experts. Despite this, the film is expected to increase its earnings further by taking advantage of the upcoming weekend and holidays, and can enter the 300 crore club.

At present, Coolie’s box office journey has been very strong, and all eyes will be on its performance in the coming days.

