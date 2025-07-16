From Saiyyara to Tanvi The Great, Nikita Roy to Dear Maa; Here’s the upcoming films releasing this week

While some big films are preparing to pull the audience to the theater, new faces and stories in different languages are also attracting the audience. Let’s learn in detail about the films releasing this week.

1. Saiyyara

Language: Hindi

Cast: Ahaan Pandey, Anit Padda

Director: Mohit Suri

This romantic musical is Ahaan Pandey’s debut film. Even before its release, it made a splash in bookings. This film can be special for youngsters.

2. Murderbabad

Language: Hindi

Starring: Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kanika Kapoor, Sharib Hashmi

Director: Arnab Chatterjee

This is a romantic-thriller film, which has a love story with a touch of mystery.

3. Tanvi the Great

Language: Hindi

Starring: Anupam Kher, Ian Glen

Director: Anupam Kher

An emotional drama film, it tells the story of a girl’s journey and struggle. The film is based on hope, inspiration, and the power of family.

4. Nikita Roy

Language: Hindi

Starring: Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal

Director: Kush S Sinha

This is a supernatural thriller film that combines a tremendous combination of mystery and fear.

5. Janaki Vs State of Kerala (JSK)

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran

Director: Praveen Narayanan

It is a courtroom drama that depicts a woman’s fight for justice. The film is releasing on July 17.

6. Junior

Language: Telugu

Cast: Krithi Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia D’Souza

Director: Radhakrishna Reddy

The film is an emotional journey of a son who seeks a connection with his father.

7. Sarbala Ji

Language: Punjabi

Cast: Sargun Mehta, Amy Virk, Gippy Grewal

Director: Mandeep Kumar

This film is a full-fledged entertainment package based on the troubles and funny situations that come before marriage.

8. Ekka

Language: Kannada

Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni

Director: Rohith Padki, Venu

Set against the backdrop of Bengaluru’s underworld, this film is full of action, friendship, and emotions.

9. Apoorva Puthranmaar

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Amyra Goswami, Payal Radhakrishna, Ashokan

Director: Rehith R L, Sreejith Vijayan

The story of two brothers who turn everything upside down while trying to fulfill their father’s last wish.

10. Flask

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Siddharth Bharathan

Director: Rahul Riji Nair

When Maoists kidnap a district judge and his PSO, will justice prevail?

11. Dear Maa

Language: Bengali

Cast: Jaya Ahsan, Saswata Chatterjee

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

This film is a sensitive story about motherhood, adoption, and responsibility. The disappearance of a 12-year-old girl adds mystery to the story.

So, which film are you most excited for this weekend?