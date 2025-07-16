While some big films are preparing to pull the audience to the theater, new faces and stories in different languages are also attracting the audience. Let’s learn in detail about the films releasing this week.
1. Saiyyara
Language: Hindi
Cast: Ahaan Pandey, Anit Padda
Director: Mohit Suri
This romantic musical is Ahaan Pandey’s debut film. Even before its release, it made a splash in bookings. This film can be special for youngsters.
2. Murderbabad
Language: Hindi
Starring: Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kanika Kapoor, Sharib Hashmi
Director: Arnab Chatterjee
This is a romantic-thriller film, which has a love story with a touch of mystery.
3. Tanvi the Great
Language: Hindi
Starring: Anupam Kher, Ian Glen
Director: Anupam Kher
An emotional drama film, it tells the story of a girl’s journey and struggle. The film is based on hope, inspiration, and the power of family.
4. Nikita Roy
Language: Hindi
Starring: Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal
Director: Kush S Sinha
This is a supernatural thriller film that combines a tremendous combination of mystery and fear.
5. Janaki Vs State of Kerala (JSK)
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran
Director: Praveen Narayanan
It is a courtroom drama that depicts a woman’s fight for justice. The film is releasing on July 17.
6. Junior
Language: Telugu
Cast: Krithi Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia D’Souza
Director: Radhakrishna Reddy
The film is an emotional journey of a son who seeks a connection with his father.
7. Sarbala Ji
Language: Punjabi
Cast: Sargun Mehta, Amy Virk, Gippy Grewal
Director: Mandeep Kumar
This film is a full-fledged entertainment package based on the troubles and funny situations that come before marriage.
8. Ekka
Language: Kannada
Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni
Director: Rohith Padki, Venu
Set against the backdrop of Bengaluru’s underworld, this film is full of action, friendship, and emotions.
9. Apoorva Puthranmaar
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Amyra Goswami, Payal Radhakrishna, Ashokan
Director: Rehith R L, Sreejith Vijayan
The story of two brothers who turn everything upside down while trying to fulfill their father’s last wish.
10. Flask
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Saiju Kurup, Siddharth Bharathan
Director: Rahul Riji Nair
When Maoists kidnap a district judge and his PSO, will justice prevail?
11. Dear Maa
Language: Bengali
Cast: Jaya Ahsan, Saswata Chatterjee
Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
This film is a sensitive story about motherhood, adoption, and responsibility. The disappearance of a 12-year-old girl adds mystery to the story.
