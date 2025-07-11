Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 22: Aamir Khan’s film is moving ahead slowly but strongly; collects 155 Cr

Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza starrer Sitaare Zameen Par has maintained a consistent good hold at the box office. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned 0.43 crores on its 22nd day of release, third Friday, taking the total collection so far to 154.78 crores.

The film had a great start in the first week itself, where 58.15 crores were collected on the opening weekend. The total collection of the first week was 88.9 crores. Although there was a drop in the second week, the film still added 46.5 crores. In the third week, 18.95 crores have been collected so far.

Sitare Zameen Par is an emotional and inspirational story, in which Aamir Khan plays the role of a suspended basketball coach who trains a team of differently-abled players on court orders. This film is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions and is also considered to be the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par.

While Aamir Khan’s experienced performance wins the audience’s hearts in this film, Genelia D’Souza’s innocence and positive energy also bring life to the story. R.S. Prasanna directs the film, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Ram Sampath provide the music.

The film’s Hindi occupancy on July 11 was 7.76%, which shows that the film’s popularity is slowly waning, but there are still signs of a long run.

It will now be interesting to see how much the film earns in the fourth week and whether it can cross the 200 crore mark. Sitaare Zameen Par is not only a box office hit but also a cinema that touches the heart.

