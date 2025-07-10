Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 14: Vishnu Manchu’s Devotional Saga Holds Ground with 32.49 Cr in Two Weeks

Kannappa crosses the 32.49 crore mark in two weeks, audiences love the film based on emotions and devotion!

Vishnu Manchu’s much-awaited film Kannappa has ended its second week at the box office and has grossed 32.49 crores so far. The film is the story of a warrior who sacrifices everything for his devotion to Lord Shiva.

The film collected a brilliant 23.4 crores in the first three days. Although there was a decline after the first weekend, the film’s popularity remained intact. The film is getting a good response, especially among Telugu audiences.

According to the data in Sacnilk, the status of the 14th day is that Kannappa earned 0.03 crores on Thursday. This figure may seem low, but the film’s standing even in the second week’s exhaustion and the race for new content makes it special.

The biggest USP of this film is its star cast. Stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal appear in cameos, which is a treat for the audience. Also, the film’s emotional narrative, devotion, mythology, and brilliant cinematic presentation make it special.

The film is receiving widespread appreciation, especially from family audiences and lovers of devotional films. On social media, people are praising its storyline, visuals, and emotional appeal.

Kannappa has proved that the audience still likes good content and true devotion. Now, it is expected that the film will pick up pace again in the third weekend and soon join the Rs 35 crore club.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.