Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21: Aamir Khan’s Film Shines with 153 Cr Plus in 3 Weeks

Sitaare Zameen Par has completed three weeks of its release, and it is still shining at the box office. The film earned approximately 0.2 crore on its 21st day, Thursday, taking its total India net collection to 153.37 crore.

Although the collection has slowed down on weekdays, the film’s early opening and great performance over the weekend have made it a box office hit. The film made a massive collection of 88.9 crores in the first week, further strengthened by earning 46.5 crores in the second week.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, this film is not just an entertainer but delves deep into emotions. Aamir Khan once again touches hearts in his signature emotional style. Along with him, strong performances from actors like Genelia D’Souza, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia have given the film a strong base.

There is a positive buzz about the film from social media to theatres. Many viewers see it as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, which meets expectations.

Even after three weeks, Sitaare Zameen Par is not stopping. The weekend can once again give the film new life. It looks like the film will soon cross the 160 crore mark.

With emotional depth, powerful performances, and a strong storyline, Sitaare Zameen Par has proven that films made with heart always connect with the audience, making them a memorable cinematic experience.

