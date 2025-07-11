Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 8: Anurag Basu’s Emotional Ensemble Drama Earns 27.56 Cr in 8 Days

Anurag Basu’s much-talked-about film Metro… In Dino has made a good hold at the box office in its first week. By the 8th day, the film had collected a total net of 27.56 crores, which is commendable for a content-driven and multi-plot film. Despite the slow pace, the film is constantly getting support from word-of-mouth, which can make it strong in the long run.

The film opened with 3.5 crores and saw tremendous growth in the first weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the film touched 6 crores and 7.25 crores respectively. This shows that the urban audience and multiplex audiences were excited about the film and still are.

Metro… In Dino’s heart-touching music, Pritam’s emotional tracks, and Anurag Basu’s signature storytelling have made this film special. The sensitivity with which the complexity and truth of today’s relationships have been shown in the film connects with the audience.

The biggest strength of the film is its brilliant star cast – actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Saswata Chatterjee have lived each character in their own style. Their performance is getting a lot of praise on social media and in reviews.

While for some big masala films, the success is measured by huge collections, for films like Metro… In Dino, the real victory is the love, stable collections and positive response of the public.

Now, we hope that the film will emerge stronger in its second weekend, because content-oriented cinema has a long run when it gets the support of the audience.

