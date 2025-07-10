Maa Box Office Collection Day 14: Kajol’s Emotional Drama Holds Strong, Nears 34 Cr Mark

Kajol starrer Maa has maintained a strong hold at the box office despite a slow pace in its second week. According to Sacnilk Data, on the 14th day which is Thursday, the film has earned around 0.09 crore, taking its total India net collection to 33.87 crore. This collection is a proof that if the content comes from the heart, it definitely reaches the hearts of the audience.

In the first week, the film had earned a brilliant 26.5 crore. The film performed better than expected in the second weekend as well, especially on Saturday and Sunday where the figures rose to 2.35 crores. Yes, there was a drop on the weekdays, but that is natural, and despite this, the film managed to hold its ground, proving that ‘Maa’ is not just a film, but an emotional experience.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa shows the complex layers of a mother and daughter’s relationship in a very sensitive way. Kajol has given another memorable performance of her career in the role of a mother. Along with her, actors like Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Jitin Gulati have also strengthened the film.

Emotional reactions are being seen on social media regarding the film. People are praising Kajol’s performance and many viewers have called it a film that ‘every mother-daughter should watch’.

Now eyes are on the third week, where the weekend will once again bring a new opportunity for the film. Though the collections have slowed down, the real impact of films like Maa lasts for a long time and that is perhaps its biggest victory.

In short, Maa has proved that if there is truth and emotional depth in the story, then its impact is visible at the box office.

