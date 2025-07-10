Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 7: Crosses 51 Cr in India, Solid First Week for the Dino Saga

Brad Pitt and Mahershala Ali’s starrer Jurassic World Rebirth has completed its first week of earnings in India in a great way.

According to the data on Sacnilk, on the seventh day which is Thursday, the film earned around 0.4 crores, taking its total box office collection to 51.27 crores (all languages). The film earned a lot of money in the first three days, 9.25 crores on Friday, 13.5 crores on Saturday, and 16.25 crores on Sunday, which shows the tremendous opening of the film. There was a decline in weekdays, but despite this, the film has crossed the 50 crore mark, which is a big achievement.

Jurassic World Rebirth is not only a visual spectacle, but it also has an emotional and thrilling story that keeps the audience glued to their seats. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards, who has already made a special mark with films like Rogue One. The presence of actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend has given the film a global appeal, and it is getting a good response from multiplex audiences in India.

The film’s English occupancy on Thursday was 6.37%, which is relatively low, but it is expected that the film will pick up pace once again as the weekend approaches. The film is also performing well worldwide, and this film is proving to be a treat for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise. If the love of the audience remains the same in the second week, then the film can soon move towards the club of 75 crores.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.