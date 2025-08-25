War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR’s film crosses 221.00 crore mark

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, had a great start at the box office. By the 11th day, the film has collected a total of 221 crore net in India. On Sunday (Day 11), the film did a business of 6.50 crore as per initial estimates.

The film had a blockbuster opening of 52 crore on the first day, including 29 crore from Hindi and 22.75 crore from Telugu. The earnings increased even more on the second day, and the film earned 57.85 crore. However, on the third day, Saturday, the collection fell by 42% to 33.25 crore, and there was no big jump in it even on Sunday.

The film’s collection fell to just 8.75 crores on the first Monday. There was a slight recovery on Tuesday, and it did business of 9 crores. The collection on Wednesday was 5.75 crores and on Thursday, five crores, closing the film’s first week at 204.25 crores.

The film collected four crores on the second Friday and 6.25 crores on Saturday. On Sunday, it earned 6.50 crores, bringing its total net collection for 11 days to 221 crores.

The film’s budget is said to be around 400 crores. Trade analysts believe that the film needs to reach at least the 300 crore club to recover its cost. The film’s pace has slowed after the opening weekend, but if there is good growth in the second weekend, the film will have a chance to make a comeback.

War 2 is an important part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, including the Pathaan and Tiger series. Bobby Deol’s entry is shown in the film’s post-credit scene, which gives a glimpse of the upcoming film Alpha. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will play the lead roles in this film.

At present, War 2 has crossed the 200 crore mark, but the real challenge will be in the coming days, whether this film will be able to reach the 300 crore club or not.

