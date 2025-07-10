F1 Box Office Collection Day 14: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Crosses 58 Cr in India

Brad Pitt‘s most-awaited film F1 The Movie had a great start in India and now by the 14th day, its earnings have reached close to 58.74 crores. This film is not just a racing story, but talks about emotions, comebacks and underdog spirit and that is what the audience likes.

According to Sacnilk data, India collection so far in 14 days the film collected 35.5 crore nett in the first week and maintained a good hold in the second week as well. The estimated collection on the 14th day is 0.41 crore.

Total earnings so far are 58.74 crore (all languages ​​combined). The film’s strongest hold was among English audiences. F1’s growth till day 10 (second Sunday) shows that the film is benefiting from word of mouth. On day 14, Thursday, English occupancy was 9.96%.

F1 is a sports drama film in which Brad Pitt plays a racing driver who returns to the track after 30 years to save his old partner’s team. The film is directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and the music is composed by Hans Zimmer, a power-packed combo of both speed and emotions.

The star cast includes Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Tobias Menzies and Carrie Condon.

Although there was a decline at the end of the second week, now the weekend is back and F1 has a chance to grow again. The way the film is being appreciated at the international level and the multiplex audience in India is also liking it, it seems that the film can hold a good position in the third week as well.

The return of Brad Pitt and the cinematic quality of this film have made it special not only for racing fans but also for cinema lovers.

