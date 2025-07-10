Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 7: Steady Run Continues with Over 24 Cr in First Week

Anurag Basu’s film Metro… In Dino has slowly made its place among the audience in its first week. According to the data on Sacnilk, on the 7th day which is Thursday, the early estimate collection of the film is around 0.19 crore, taking its total India net collection of the first week to 24.63 crore.

Take a look at the week’s collection: Day 1 (Friday): 3.5 crore, Day 2 (Saturday): 6 crore, Day 3 (Sunday): 7.25 crore, Day 4 (Monday): 2.5 crore, Day 5 (Tuesday): 3 crore, Day 6 (Wednesday): 2.19 crore, Day 7 (Thursday – estimated): 0.19 crore.

The film’s Hindi occupancy was 7.91% on Thursday, which is a decent figure for a weekday. It is expected that the film will get a good boost again over the weekend.

Metro… In Dino is an emotional and relatable film that beautifully portrays the complexities of different characters and their lives. The film has a strong ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

Director Anurag Basu’s storytelling and Pritam’s music take the film to a whole new level.

The film has received a good response from the audience and critics. People on social media are praising its stories, performances and music. It is a film that is making a place in people’s hearts over time.

Hopes are still there. Now all eyes are on this weekend, where Metro… In Dino will get a chance to pick up the pace again. A good star cast, heart-touching stories and the name of director Anurag Basu, this film can do even better in the days to come.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.