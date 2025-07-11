Maa Box Office Collection Day 15: Kajol’s film’s earnings reach 34.41 crores

Kajol’s strong performance in the film Maa has started its third weekend. According to data on Sacnilk, on Friday, the 15th day, the film earned 0.11 crores, taking the total box office collection so far to 34.41 crores. The film had registered a good collection in the initial days after its release, but now the graph is slowly coming down.

The film, directed by Vishal Furia, was released on 27 June 2025. It revolves around a mother who takes the form of Kali and fights a demonic curse associated with fear, blood, and deceit.

The film had a strong opening of 4.65 crore on opening day, six crore on first Saturday, and seven crore on first Sunday, completing a first week of 26.5 crore.

The film’s performance slowed down a bit in the second week. The second Friday to Thursday grossed a total of 7.8 crore.

On Friday, 11 July, Hindi occupancy was 8.74%, indicating that audience interest is waning.

Apart from Kajol, the film also stars Yaaneea Bharadwaj and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in important roles. Kajol’s transformation from Maa to Kali and her intense screen presence have been the film’s biggest strengths.

It will be interesting to see if the film can add to its collection over the third weekend. Maa has already proven that strong content and performance can win the hearts of the audience.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.