Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 8: Earnings of the new Jurassic film reached 55.93 crores

Jurassic World Rebirth, one of the most talked-about Hollywood films of 2025, has performed well at the box office in India. This science fiction thriller starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali had a net collection of 55 crores in its first 7 days.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected 0.93 crore nett in India on its 8th day (11th July 2025), taking its total collection to 55.93 crore nett now. This collection includes all languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu).

The film’s occupancy was also interesting across languages. On Friday, it recorded 10.99% occupancy among English audiences, 18.75% occupancy in the Tamil version, and 7.81% occupancy in the Hindi version.

Let’s know about each day collection: Day 1: 9.25 Cr, Day 2: 13.5 Cr, Day 3: 16.25 Cr, Day 4-7: 16 Cr (approx), Day 8: 0.93 Cr, Total: 55.93 Cr

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. The film is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion and the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise.

The film’s star cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. Apart from this, the film’s cinematography is by John Mathieson and the music is by Alexandre Desplat, making the film grand at both visual and audio levels.

In India, the film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, which made it easy to reach a rich and diverse audience.

Now all eyes are on the second weekend, will Jurassic World Rebirth maintain its pace or will it slow down? But the earnings so far definitely show that the dinosaur craze is still alive in the hearts of the audience!

