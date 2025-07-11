Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 14: Slowdown Begins, But Devotional Drama Crosses 32 Cr Mark

Vishnu Manchu’s much-awaited film Kannappa collected around 0.09 crore on the 14th day of its release, the second Thursday. So far, the film’s total net collection in India has reached 32.55 crore.

The film had a great start, with a gross of 9.35 crore on the opening day, to which the Telugu language contributed a lot. By the first weekend, Kannappa had grossed around 23.4 crore. Though the film saw a drop in its collection from Monday onwards, the total collection of the first week was 30.2 crore, which is strong for a devotional drama film.

According to Sacnilk data, the film witnessed a huge drop in its collections in the second week. Friday’s collection was 0.45 crore, and Saturday’s collection was 0.6 crore. Now, at the end of the second week, the collections have dropped to 0.09 crore on Thursday.

The story of Kannappa is based on a true Shiva devotee who sacrifices everything for his God. The mythological film has a huge star cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, and many more.

From cinematography to music, the film has impressed the audience technically as well. The film has received a good response, especially in the South Indian states. However, the film is getting a limited audience in the Hindi belt.

It will be interesting to see how strongly Kannappa holds its ground in the third week. Although earnings are slowing down, the film is still attracting the audience’s attention due to its devotional content and huge star cast.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.