Metro… In Dino Day 10 Box Office: Hits 38.5 Cr with Strong Weekend Comeback

The film Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, maintains its stronghold at the box office. In the first week, the film had collected a total of 26.85 crore. According to Sacnilk data, now in the second weekend, the film has once again earned well. On the tenth day of its release, the film made a net collection of around 4.65 crore on the second Sunday, equal to Saturday’s earnings. With this, the total India net film collection in 10 days has reached 38.5 crore.

The film opened with 3.5 crore on its first day, six crore on the second day, Saturday, and 7.25 crore on the third day, Sunday. However, there was a drop on the fourth day, Monday, and the film earned 2.5 crore. This was followed by three crore on Tuesday, 2.35 crore on Wednesday, and 2.25 crore on Thursday. The weekend opened with 2.35 crore on the second Friday and saw steady earnings of 4.65 crore each Saturday and Sunday.

The Hindi occupancy of the film on 13 July was 44.79%, which shows that the audience’s interest in the film remains intact, especially in the urban multiplex audience. Metro… In Dino is being called a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a… Metro. The film beautifully portrays urban relationships, loneliness, and emotional attachment complexities.

The film has a wonderful cast that includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Anurag Basu’s storytelling and Pritam’s music make the film even more special. It remains to be seen whether the film will be able to cross the 50 crore mark in the coming days.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the updates on the box office.