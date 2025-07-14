Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shows Steady Growth, Crosses 1.2 Cr Mark

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has made a slow but steady start at the box office in its first weekend. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned 0.30 crores on Friday, while on Saturday, its earnings increased to 0.49 crores.

The film also maintained its hold on Sunday and collected 0.41 crores, according to initial estimates. Thus, the film’s total net collection in India in three days has reached 1.2 crores.

Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story “The Eyes Have It”, the film is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla. Vikrant Massey plays a blind musician in the film, while this is Shanaya Kapoor’s debut performance, in which she plays a theater artist.

The film was shot in Mussoorie and Mumbai and released in theaters on 11 July 2025. Its Hindi occupancy on Sunday was 16.90%, which shows the audience’s interest, especially at a time when big-budget films dominate.

Even though the collection is small on the scale, the film’s emotional depth, simplicity, and acting are being praised on social media. Now it remains to be seen how strongly the film stays in the coming days of the week and how much the mouth publicity works for it.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.