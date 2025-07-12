Kajol Lights Up Box Office With MAA

Kajol just reminded us once again why she is who she is. Maa carries a sheer strength. It demands your attention. Well, yes, the title does ring a bell on the emotional quotient. But so does Kajol. This isn’t your typical glamour parade. It’s a woman standing at the centre of chaos, holding her ground with fire in her eyes.

In a season packed with heavyweights and high-budget multi-starrers, Maa walked in with what it had and has surprisingly managed to hold its pace. While most films peak early and disappear just as quickly, Maa is still standing two weeks in, refusing to fade into the background. That’s not just luck. That’s Kajol’s power.

The box office hasn’t been an easy place to survive lately. With Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par drawing big crowds and Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, flexing its star cast, the space for a solo-led film, especially one fronted by a woman, shrinks fast. And yet, Maa has kept a steady foot forward. Not explosive. Not earth-shattering. But consistent. It opened decently with ₹26.5 crore in its first week and has slowly climbed to ₹33.15 crore by day twelve. It’s not breaking records, but it isn’t backing down either, as per media reports.

That says something. Loud & Clear.

Most films with this kind of competition would have folded. But Maa keeps moving. All thanks to Kajol. It’s her years of experience that she brings in, and lights up not just the screen, but the box office too, giving you a visual treat.

Maa shines with divine reality. And maybe that’s why people are still showing up, especially for the evening and night shows, which saw 25 to 35 per cent occupancy even as the second week rolled in. That’s not a fluke. That’s a connection.

Yes, there have been dips. That’s the reality of any release in a crowded window. But the bigger truth here is that Maa hasn’t collapsed under pressure. Instead, it’s weathering the storm and holding its own, without the safety net of multiple stars or franchise backing. That’s rare and refreshing in today’s industry.

Kajol didn’t need a hero to lean on or a massive promotional blitz to push her film into the spotlight. She let the story do the talking. And in return, the audience gave her something that’s becoming more valuable than opening weekend hype: staying power.

Kajol’s done what few manage today. She’s reminded us that a strong woman, a solid story, and some honest filmmaking can still stand up against the biggest names in the business.

And that’s worth applauding.