F1 Box Office Collection Day 16: Brad Pitt’s Film Inches Towards 65 Cr in India

Brad Pitt’s much-awaited Hollywood film F1 has performed well at the box office for two weeks after its release in India. The film is the story of the comeback of an aging racing driver who returns to Formula 1 racing after 30 years to save his old partner’s team APXGP from ruin. The film received a great response from audiences in the US and India, especially from English-speaking audiences.

According to Sacnilk data, the film had a net collection of 35.5 crore in India in the first week. Its collection also remained stable in the second week, and the film earned 25.8 crore. But now, at the beginning of the third week, the pace of the film seems to be slowing down. On the 15th day, Friday, the film collected 1.93 crores. On the 16th day, the third Saturday, the film earned only 0.28 crores (early estimates), taking its total net collection to 63.51 crores.

If we look at the film’s language-wise figures, the English version has the highest share in the total earnings so far. Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubbed versions have made limited contributions. The audience has praised the technical quality of the film, the racing sequences, the cinematography, and Hans Zimmer’s music.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is also famous for films like Top Gun: Maverick. Ehren Kruger and Kosinski wrote the script together. The story of F1 closely shows an inspiring comeback, passion, and teamwork. The presence of strong actors like Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, and Brad Pitt in the film has made it even more attractive.

Big names are also involved in the production of the film. Lewis Hamilton, who has been a Formula 1 champion, is the co-producer of this project. Experienced producers like Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Deddy Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner have also produced the film. The film is made under the banner of Apple Studios, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and Dawn Apollo Films, which is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Apple Original Films.

The world premiere of the film took place on 16 June 2025 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and it was released in theaters on 27 June 2025 in other countries, including India. The length of the film is 156 minutes, and it has become a visual spectacle worth watching on the big screen.

Now that the film has entered the third week, a decline in its collection is considered natural. Although the film may get some benefit over the weekend, if the audience’s interest is not maintained, then the collection may decrease further in the next few days. Currently, F1 has made its presence felt at the Indian box office and has crossed the figure of 63.51 crores, and it is expected that this film can reach close to 70 crores in the coming days.

