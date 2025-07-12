Superman (3D) Box Office Collection Day 2: Off to a Slower Start, Early Estimates Peg India Total at 7.88 Cr

The much-awaited DC Universe’s new opening film, Superman (3D), had a tremendous opening in India on the first day. According to Sacnilk data, on Friday, the film earned a brilliant 6.9 Cr and attracted audiences to the theatres. However, the second day started a little slow, and according to early estimates, the film collected around 0.98 crore on Saturday.

Looking at these figures, the total India net earnings so far have reached 7.88 crore, but this figure can still be variable as the day’s collection is yet to be completed.

Superman (3D) is directed and written by James Gunn, and it is the first film to be made under DC Studios, starting the new DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The film introduces David Corenswet as the new Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan is seen as Lewis Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The film’s story shows how Superman has to prove to the world again that he is their protector, especially when a powerful and cunning Lex Luthor tries to turn the public against him.

According to the first day figures, the highest earnings came from the English version of the film, which was close to 5 crores. The Hindi version earned around 1.25 crores, while the Telugu and Tamil versions earned 0.4 crores and 0.25 crores, respectively.

The 129-minute film, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, is slated for release in India on July 11, 2025. Its world premiere took place on July 7 at the TCL Chinese Theater.

All eyes are now on Sunday’s collections, which will decide how long Superman (3D) will last in India. Since today’s figures are just initial estimates, the real picture will emerge by evening or night. How strong the start of this new chapter of the DCU proves to be will be decided in the coming days.

