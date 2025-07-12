Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 9: Slows Down After Decent Week One, Total Collection 29.62 Cr

Anurag Basu’s much-awaited film Metro… In Dino had a good start at the box office in its first week, but in the second week, the pace of the film seemed to slow down. This multi-starrer film collected a total of 29.37 crores in the first eight days, but on the ninth day, Saturday, the film could earn only 0.25 crores. This decline has disappointed both the makers and the audience.

According to the data on Sacnilk, the film had a very strong opening. After opening with 3.5 crores on the first day, the film showed a good jump on Saturday and Sunday and earned 6 crores and 7.25 crores respectively. However, the film’s earnings started declining from Monday, and the figures remained around two crores in the last days of the week. The total collection of the first week was 26.85 crores. The second week started a little better, and the film earned 2.52 crores on Friday, but there was a sudden decline on Saturday, and the collection shrank to only 0.25 crores.

‘Metro… In Dino’s is a musical romantic drama, considered the spiritual sequel of Anurag Basu’s 2007 film ‘Life in a… Metro’. This film depicts many heart-touching stories of today’s couples. The complexities of relationships, loneliness, love, and misunderstandings have been beautifully depicted in the film. The film has an army of brilliant actors, including names like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee.

The film is directed and written by Anurag Basu, and Sandeep Srivastava and Samrat Chakraborty wrote the dialogues. Its music is given by Pritam, which is also a strong side of the film. The film’s shooting started in December 2022 and ended in February 2024, and was shot in places like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions have produced it, and AA Films has taken responsibility for distribution.

The film is 159 minutes long and was released in theaters on 4 July 2025. Now, it remains to be seen whether the number of viewers increases on Sunday, because if this decline continues, it may be difficult to bring the film back on the path to profit. The film’s story, music, and acting have been appreciated, but will it be able to be a long-running player at the box office? The answer to this will be given in the coming week.

