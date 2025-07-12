Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sees a Slow Start, Collects 0.45 Cr in Two Days

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor‘s starrer romantic drama film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ has had a slow start at the box office. According to Sacnilk data, the film had a net earning of around 0.35 crore on the first day, i.e., Friday, while on the second day, Saturday, it saw a further decline and the film collected only 0.10 crore. In this way, the total earnings of the film in two days have reached 0.45 crore.

The film is based on Ruskin Bond’s famous short story ‘The Eyes Have It’, in which Vikrant Massey plays a blind musician. Shanaya Kapoor has made her acting debut as a theater artist in the film. The pairing is very new and fresh, but the initial box office collections indicate that the audience has not been able to connect much with this story yet.

The Hindi occupancy of the film on Saturday was only 7.52%, which shows that the audience presence was low at both multiplexes and single screens. Although the film has received praise from some critics for its content and music, this positive response has not yet been translated at the ticket window.

The film is directed by Santosh Singh and produced under the banner of Zee Studios, Mini Films and Open Window Films. Its story and screenplay is written by Manasi Bagla, who is also the producer of the film. The cinematography of the film is done by Tanveer Mir, while editing is done by Unnikrishnan PP. The songs are composed by Vishal Mishra and the background score is given by Joel Joe Crasto.

The film was released in theaters on 11 July 2025 and has a runtime of 138 minutes.

Now it is expected that the film’s collection may increase slightly on Sunday due to word of mouth and Vikrant Massey’s performance. However, looking at the way the film has been able to earn only 0.45 crores in two days, it is difficult to say whether the film will be able to take a big leap in the coming days or not.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!