Maalik Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Opens Strong with 4.02 Cr

Rajkummar Rao’s new film, Maalik, has performed brilliantly on the first day and earned a net of 4.02 crores at the Indian box office. The audience likes the story, its location, and Rajkummar Rao’s dangerous avatar. Due to the positive response the film is getting, it is expected that its collection will increase even faster over the weekend.

‘Maalik’ is an intense action thriller set in Allahabad. It is the story of a man’s hunger for power, struggle, and survival in a world between loyalty and greed. What is the price of rising in this world full of guns? The film presents this question in a very powerful way.

Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role in this film, and his character, shown in grey shades, is considered one of his roughest-toughest avatars to date. Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chillar also play important roles in the film.

The film is directed by Pulkit, who is already known for his serious and thriller films. It was written by Pulkit and Jyotsna Nath together. Cinematography is by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan, and editing is by Zubin Sheikh.

The duo Sachin-Jigar provides the music for the film’s songs, while Ketan Sodha provides the background score. Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films) produced the film, which has a runtime of 152 minutes. Pen Marudhar is distributing it.

‘Maalik’ was released in theaters on 11 July 2025 and has left a deep impression on the audience. The film’s location, dialogues, treatment, and especially Rajkummar Rao’s performance have emerged as its specialty.

Now, all eyes are on the weekend. If the audience’s interest remains like this, then ‘Maalik’ can prove to be a long-distance horse at the box office.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!