Maa Box Office Collection Day 16: Kajol’s Mythological Horror Drops to 3 Lakh, Total at 34.51 Cr

Kajol’s film ‘Maa’ had a tremendous start at the box office in its first week, but its pace has slowed in the third week. The film earned only 0.18 crore on Friday, the 15th day, and 0.03 crore (Rs 3 lakh) on its 16th day (early estimates), the third Saturday. With this decline, the total net earnings of the film in India have reached 34.51 crore.

The film earned 26.5 crore in the first week; in the second week, its collection dropped to 7.8 crore. At the beginning of the third week, only 0.18 crore was collected on Friday, and a further decline was recorded on Saturday. After the initial boost, the life of the film’s theatrical run seems to be decreasing.

‘Maa’ is a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia. It is a spin-off film connected to the universe of the 2024 hit film Shaitan. The story revolves around a mother (Kajol) who goes to her daughter’s village with her husband after his supernatural death. There, they have to face a demonic curse that threatens their lives.

Along with Kajol, actors like Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma are also seen in important roles in this film. Saivan Quadras wrote the story and screenplay, while Amil Kian Khan and Ajit Jagtap gave the dialogues. Pushkar Singh did the cinematography, and Sandeep Francis edited the film.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is made under the banner of Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios and is distributed by PVR Inox Pictures and Panorama Studios. The film was released in theaters on 27 June 2025 and has a runtime of 133 minutes.

It is clear from the figures of the film so far that ‘Maa’ grabbed the audience’s attention in the opening week, but could not make the grip film needed to stay in the theater for a long time. Now, all eyes will be on Sunday’s earnings, and we will decide whether the film can stay at the box office for a few more days or not.

