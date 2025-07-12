Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Crosses 156 Cr, Aamir Khan’s Film Maintains Steady Pace

Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par‘ is continuously earning at the box office in its fourth week as well. According to Sacnilk, the film made a net collection of 0.91 crore on its 23rd day, Saturday. Earlier on the 22nd day (fourth Friday), the film earned 0.97 crore, which was a decline of 15.65% compared to the previous day, but this decline is considered normal for the fourth week.

So far, the total net collection of the film in India has reached 156.23 crores, making it one of the most successful films of this year.

The film earned a brilliant 88.9 crores in the first week, 46.5 crores in the second week, and 18.95 crores in the third week. The fourth week has also started on the expectations, and a little more growth can be seen over the weekend.

‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is a Hindi remake of the Spanish film ‘Champions’, which is based on the heartwarming story of a basketball coach and his team of special players. The film not only entertains but also conveys a strong social message.

The film is directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit. Music is by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, background score is by Ram Sampath, and cinematography is by G. Srinivas Reddy.

On the 23rd day, the film’s Hindi occupancy was 17.82%, which shows that the film is still getting a good response in the theatres. If this pace continues, the film can soon cross the 160 crore mark.

Sitare Zameen Par has proved that if the story is true and full of emotions, then the audience will definitely go to the theatres under any circumstances.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!