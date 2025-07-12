The real making budget of Metro In Dino will shock you: Find Out

Anurag Basu’s film Metro In Dino has generated considerable attention, not only for its impressive cast and storytelling, but also for the surprisingly modest budget on which it was made.

According to a source close to the production, the film was made at a cost of ₹40 crore, with ₹7 crore allocated for print and advertising. “Metro…इन दिनों was made on a really modest budget, the production cost was around ₹40 crores, and about ₹7 crores went into print and advertising,” shared a source close to the film.

Metro, it seems, was always meant to be a heartfelt, grounded story, the focus was never on scale, but on telling something real and relatable.

The film is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Taani Basu, and Anurag Basu under the banners of T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. Known for his distinctive narrative style, Basu also wrote the screenplay and co-handled cinematography along with Abhishek Basu.

The project brings together a rich ensemble of talent, including veteran and contemporary actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saswata Chatterjee, Kay Kay Menon, and Deepraj Rana.

Despite its star-studded cast, Metro was never conceived as a big-budget spectacle. From the outset, the creative vision focused on telling intimate, emotionally resonant stories rather than relying on scale or heavy production elements.

The dialogues were penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Samrat Chakravarthy, with music composed by Pritam.

The film appears to follow in the thematic footsteps of Basu’s 2007 film Life in a… Metro, which also explored multiple interconnected stories set in an urban landscape. Like its predecessor, Metro In Dino aims to capture the intricacies of modern relationships and the pulse of city life, this time with a new generation of characters and circumstances.

The budgetary restraint has not limited the scope of storytelling but instead seems to have sharpened its emotional focus. Grounded settings, character-driven narratives, and a strong emphasis on performance are to be the film’s mainstay.