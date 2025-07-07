Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4: Holds Steady Over Weekend, Collects 16.63 Crores

The film Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, performed well at the box office on its first weekend. This anthology drama earned a total of 16.63 crore (India net) from Friday to early Monday, which shows the audience’s response to the film’s strong star cast and heart-touching content.

According to the data on Sacnilk, the film opened with 3.5 crore on Friday. On Saturday, there was a huge jump, and the film earned 6 crore, while on Sunday, its earnings were around 7.08 crore (*rough estimate). This weekend’s growth shows the film’s hold among the audience.

Now talking about Monday, according to the initial report, the film has earned 0.05 crores. But this figure is just an early estimate, which has been estimated on the basis of morning and afternoon shows. The whole day of Monday is still left and it is expected that after the evening and night shows, there will be a good increase.

Monday is always a bit slow for films, especially when the target audience of the film is an urban audience and the subject is emotional or relationship-oriented. In such a situation, the slow start of Metro… In Dino is not a matter of concern, but it is part of a normal trend.

The star cast of the film includes names like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Saswata Chatterjee. The direction is by Anurag Basu and the music is given by Pritam, which supports the stories of the film beautifully.

Metro… In Dino is produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions and distributed by AA Films. The total duration of the film is 159 minutes and it was released in theaters on 4 July 2025.

At present, all eyes are on Monday’s final box office numbers, which will be out by tonight or Tuesday morning. If the word of mouth remains strong like this, then Metro… In Dino can hold a good hold at the box office in the coming days as well.

