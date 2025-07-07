Maa Box Office Collection Day 11: Kajol’s Film Inches Towards 32 Cr Mark

Kajol starrer film ‘Maa’ has so far earned a total of 31.64 crores (India Net) in its 11-day journey at the box office. However, on the second Monday that is the 11th day, there was a significant drop in the earnings of the film. According to the initial figures of Sacnilk, the film did a business of only 0.04 crores. This figure may be low, but the film remains stable considering the earnings of the first ten days.

The film performed brilliantly in its first week and collected 26.5 crores. The film earned 4.65 crores on the opening day, after which this figure reached 6 crores and 7 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Although the collection started declining from Monday, the film picked up pace again on Tuesday and the weekend.

The second week started slowly, but Saturday and Sunday saw good figures like 1.75 crore and 2.35 crore. This shows that the film is getting consistent love from the audience, especially on the weekend. Now all eyes are on how the film performs on weekdays.

The story of the film revolves around a mother-daughter duo who get trapped in a mysterious village where girls suddenly start disappearing. To fight this mystery, the mother takes the form of a goddess Kali Mata and takes on a powerful demon. The film is a great mix of thrill, emotion and mythology.

‘Maa’ is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios. Along with Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Jitin Gulati have also appeared in important roles in the film.

Although there has been a drop on Monday, looking at the earnings so far and the response of the audience, it is expected that the film can reach close to 35 crores in its second week.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for the latest updates on the box office.