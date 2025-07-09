Maa Box Office Collection Day 13: Kajol’s horror-thriller journey continues, earnings so far have reached close to 33.27 crores

Kajol starrer film Maa has earned around 33.27 crores in India till its 13th day at the box office. On Wednesday, the 13th day, the film collected an estimated net of 5 lakhs.

The film had a great performance in the first week, where the opening was at 4.65 crores on Friday. The film grabbed the attention of the audience in the first weekend with earnings of 6 crores on Saturday and 7 crores on Sunday. Although there was a decline on weekdays, the second week’s weekend saw a jump again.

Earnings of 1 crore on the second Friday, 1.75 crores on Saturday and 2.35 crores on Sunday were recorded. There was a decline on Monday and Tuesday, but a figure of up to 92 lakhs was recorded on Tuesday.

The content of the film became the audience’s choice. Maa is a mythological horror film connected to the Shaitaan universe. Starring Kajol in the lead role, the story depicts the journey of a mother who goes to the village with her daughter after the mysterious death of her husband and faces a terrible curse.

Director Vishal Furia has done a great mix of horror and emotion, which has been successful in keeping the audience hooked to the theatre. Actors like Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma have made the film strong.

Although there has been a huge drop in the collection on the 13th day, the overall figures show that the film has received a positive response from the audience. Now it is expected that Maa can pick up some pace again in the third weekend.

