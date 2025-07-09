Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 6: Collection slows down after a strong weekend, total earnings reach 47.76 crores

Jurassic World Rebirth, which is the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise and the fourth film in the Jurassic World, is doing well at the box office in India. After six days of release, the total earnings of the film have reached around 47.76 crores.

According to the Sacnilk Data, the film opened with 9.25 crores on the first day, 13.5 crores on the second day and earned a tremendous 16.25 crores on the third day, Sunday. There was a slight decline on Monday with a business of 4.1 crores and 4.39 crores on Tuesday. On the sixth day, Wednesday, the film earned around 27 lakhs (early estimates).

Jurassic World Rebirth freshly presents the adventure of dinosaurs for the new generation. Director Gareth Edwards has added more depth, emotion and thrill to the story this time. The film’s star cast, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Ed Skrein, have given a brilliant performance.

The film’s cinematography, background score and editing make it a world-class experience. Alexandre Desplat’s music and John Mathieson’s visual treatment make the film worth watching in theaters.

Although the collection has dropped on the sixth day, the excellent figures of the weekend show that the film is getting a good response from the audience. It is expected that Jurassic World Rebirth will pick up pace again in the second weekend and will soon cross the 60 crore mark.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a visual experience that is worth watching, especially in the theatre.

