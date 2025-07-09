F1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Brad Pitt’s racing film crosses 56 crores, decline in midweek

Brad Pitt’s much-awaited sports drama film F1: The Movie has earned 56.21 crores in India by the 13th day of its release. The film had a net earning of 55.88 crores in the first 12 days, while on the 13th day, Wednesday, a collection of about 0.33 crores (early estimates) was made.

The film had a tremendous opening in its first weekend, earning 5.5 crores on the first day, 7.75 crores on the second day and 8.15 crores on the third day. A total business of 35.5 crores was done in the first week. In the second week, there was a jump again on Saturday and Sunday, but the film’s earnings declined in midweek.

F1: The Movie is an emotional and adrenaline-filled story, in which Brad Pitt plays a veteran racer who returns to Formula One racing after 30 years to save his old teammate’s team. Actors like Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies have played important roles in the film.

Director Joseph Kosinski has previously made a high-octane film like Top Gun: Maverick, and the same cinematic experience is seen in this film as well. Hans Zimmer’s background score, real footage on the race track and fast-paced editing keep the audience glued to the theatre.

Now all eyes are on the upcoming weekend collection of the film. Will F1 pick up speed again? It will be interesting to see.

