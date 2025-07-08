Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 19: Inches Past 150 Cr Mark

Aamir Khan‘s Sitaare Zameen Par crosses the 150 crore mark, slow but steady performance in the third week

R.S. Prasanna’s directorial film Sitaare Zameen Par has collected a total of 150.52 crores in India in 19 days. Even though the collection is seeing a decline in the third week, the film’s performance is still stable.

According to the data on Sacnilk, on the 19th day (third Tuesday), the film earned around 0.47 crores. On Tuesday, the Hindi occupancy of the film was 10.96%.

The film earned 88.9 crores in the first week and 46.5 crores in the second week. The film picked up pace again in the third weekend but declined on Monday and Tuesday.

Along with Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par stars actors like Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia in important roles. The film is based on the Spanish film Champions and is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and the music is given by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Ram Sampath. The film, which is still running in theatres, is connecting people with its emotional and motivational content.

Now it remains to be seen how long the film can hold on in its fourth week and whether it will be able to move towards the 200 crore mark.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.