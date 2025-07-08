Jurassic World Rebirth Day 5 Box Office: Slows Down with 2.25 Cr, Total India Net at 45.35 Cr

Hollywood’s much talked about film Jurassic World Rebirth had a great start at the box office after its release in India. The film made tremendous collections in the first weekend, but its pace slowed down a bit on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, the fifth day of its release, the film earned around 2.25 crores (including all languages). With this, the India net total of Jurassic World Rebirth has reached 45.35 crores.

Day-wise collection, Day 1 (Friday): 9.25 crore, Day 2 (Saturday): 13.5 crore, Day 3 (Sunday): 16.25 crore, Day 4 (Monday): 4.1 crore (estimated figures), Day 5 (Tuesday): 2.25 crore.

The film has been released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On Tuesday, the film’s English occupancy was 12.33%, Tamil occupancy 16.24%, and Hindi occupancy 14.49%, which can be considered average for a working day.

Film’s star cast and production, Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards, and produced by The Kennedy/Marshall Company and Amblin Entertainment. Big stars like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein, and Luna Blaise are seen in important roles in the film.

The film is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film has received a good response from the audience so far for its direction, VFX, and acting. Now it remains to be seen how much stability the film maintains on the weekdays and whether it will be able to reach the 50 crore club soon or not.

